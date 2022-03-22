हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tesla becomes world's most trusted automaker of self-driving cars: Report

Buyers had 56 car brands to pick from with Tesla earning the most votes (32%), Toyota obtaining 19%, and BMW receiving 18%.

According to a new AutoPacific research, Elon Musk's electric car firm, Tesla, has been rated the "most-trusted" brand when it comes to completely autonomous vehicles. A customer impression study of fully autonomous vehicles was undertaken.

According to the poll, buyers had 56 automotive brands to choose from, with Tesla receiving the most votes (32%), Toyota receiving 19%, and BMW receiving 18%.

"With 32 per cent of consumers, Tesla claims the crown for being the most trusted brand for developing safe and reliable fully-autonomous vehicles," the study said.

Read also: Noida Police issues over 3,600 challans in a day for traffic rules violations

"This likely can be credited to much more `buzz` surrounding the automaker`s pricey and controversial Full-Self Driving driver assistance tech in which current Tesla owners are able to sign up as volunteers and help demo the Level 2 semi-autonomous hands-free capability for Tesla`s own R&D efforts," it added.

If you purchase a vehicle from Tesla and are willing to pay an extra $12,000, you can get Tesla's Full Self-Driving Suite. The system is not completely autonomous and the driver must remain attentive.

There is a Tesla Beta programme that qualifies drivers based on their Driver Safety Score, a score generated by analyzing their driving behavior.

Tesla's Beta fleet has over 60,000 users, and Musk said that the company will release it in Canada in the near future.

With inputs from IANS

