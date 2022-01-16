Ola S1 electric scooter production stopped, forced to upgrade to S1 Pro alleges customers

Ola Electric has been delivering their scooter since December of 2021, but not all customers are happy since S1 buyers have been informed that production of the model will be delayed until late 2022, citing that it will prioritize production of the S1 Pro considering most customers have chosen to purchase the top-spec model.

Ola S1 Pro owners will have priority, but those who have booked base-spec S1 can chose the upgrade option when the final payment window opens on January 21 at 6 PM on the Ola app. Customers will have to wait 10-20 days after dispatch for their scooters to be delivered as it depends on their location and specific city's RTO regulations. Delivery will continue through January and February.

Ola S1 Pro owners will have priority, but those who have booked base-spec S1 can choose the upgrade option when the final payment window opens on January 21 at 6 PM on the Ola app. Customers will have to wait 10-20 days after dispatch for their scooters to be delivered as it depends on their location and specific city's RTO regulations. Delivery will continue through January and February.

Read also: Maruti Suzuki announces price hike upto 4.3 percent, check new prices here

For the Ola S1 customers who do not wish to upgrade, they have the option of waiting until production for the S1 variant resumes, which would mean a waiting period of 9 to 11 months. After S1 has resumed production, customers will receive an email and be able to make the final payment. Ola customers can also cancel their orders by contacting their customer support team or by using the Ola app.

Live TV

#mute