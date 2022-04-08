Ola Electric is facing a lot of flak from both the customers and prospective buyers for a variety of reasons. The biggest of them is delayed deliveries despite initial production claims. Other issues include production flaws, including both hardware and software issues. However, the problem that gave Ola Electric a lot of negative light was the recent fire incidence involving an Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. A parked Ola scooter suddenly busted into flames due to possible thermal runaway igniting debate over EV safety.

Despite all these issues, Ola Electric has managed to turn the tide in its favour by becoming the second highest electric scooter maker in the country. As per the numbers shared by FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association), Ola Electric saw the steepest rise in EV sales in March 2022.

ElectricVehicles Retails March 2022 pic.twitter.com/087lvg2xGd — Vinkesh Gulati (@VinkeshGulati) April 6, 2022

Last month, Ola Electric managed to sell 9,127 electric scooters, a massive 234 percent over February 2022 when Ola sold only 3,907 vehicles. Since Ola S1 Pro was launched recently, the Y-o-Y sales figure is not applicable. This also means, Ola has outsold its direct rival Ather Energy by a huge margin.

The Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 and is powered by a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery pack throwing power to a 8.5 kW motor, which delivers 58 Nm of torque and pushes scooter to a top speed of 115 km/h. Ola claims it has a maximum riding range of 181 km (although they later clarified the actual range) and a charging time of six and a half hours using a 750W portable charger provided with the scooter.

In the overall sales Hero Electric took the first spot with a sale of 13,023 scooters sold in March as against 7,360 units February 2022. Okinawa Autotech stood at 8,284 unit sales in March 2022, followed by Ampere at fourth spot with 6,338 unit sales. The fifth spot has been snatched by TVS Motor Company with 2,267 unit sales.

