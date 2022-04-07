हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
e-cycles

Delhi Govt offering massive Rs 5,500 discount on electric cycles to THESE many buyers

Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles, and a susbsidy of Rs 15,000 to the first 5,000 buyers of cargo e-cycles.   

Delhi Govt offering massive Rs 5,500 discount on electric cycles to THESE many buyers
Image for representation

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5,500 each for the first 10,000 buyers of e-cycles in the city. The first 1,000 buyers of passenger e-cycles will also be given an additional subsidy of Rs 2,000, he added.

The government will also give subsidies on purchase of heavy duty cargo e-cycles and e-carts for commercial uses, Gahlot said. The subsidy on cargo e-cycles will be Rs 15,000 each for the first 5,000 buyers.

The subsidy was earlier provided to individual buyers of e-carts but now a company or corporate house buying these vehicles will also be provided a subsidy of Rs 30,000, he said. The residents of Delhi only will be eligible for the subsidy scheme, Gahlot said.

Also read: Biden govt discusses future prospects of EVs with Elon Musk, industry giants

The minister said that presently 45,900 e-vehicles are plying on the city roads, out of which 36 percent are two wheelers. The percentage of e-vehicles in total registered vehicles in Delhi has crossed the 12 percent mark, he added. 

(With inputs from PTI)

