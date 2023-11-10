Diwali Discounts 2023: Ola S1 Electric Scooter Gets Up To Rs 26,500 Off - Full Details

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest EV companies, has announced a gamut of exciting offers for Diwali as part of its ongoing Bharat EV Fest. Customers can now enjoy offers worth up to Rs 26,500, including free extended battery warranty, exchange bonuses, massive discounts on comprehensive warranty, and lucrative financing deals among others. Customers can also avail additional cash discount of Rs 2,000 on all scooter variants - S1 Pro Gen 2, S1 Air, and S1 X+ - starting 10th November 2023. Customers can now avail free extended battery warranty for S1 Pro Gen-2 worth Rs 7,000 and 50% off on battery and a comprehensive extended warranty for S1 Air and S1 X+. Customers purchasing S1 Pro Gen-2 now have an option of upgrading to a comprehensive extended warranty (worth Rs 9,000) by paying just Rs 2,000.

Ola S1 Exchange Offer

Customers can also exchange their old ICE 2W and get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of S1 Pro Gen-2 and up to Rs 5,000 on purchase of S1 Air and S1 X+. Buyers can avail this offer by walking to their nearest Ola Experience Center.

Ola S1 Finance Offers

Buyers can also get discounts up to Rs 7,500 on select credit card EMIs while the bouquet of finance offers include other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99%.

Ola S1 Lucky-Boot Offers

Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the Experience Centres and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day, free merchandise worth Rs 999, and other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth Rs 1,000 and discount coupons on the all-new S1 Pro Gen-2.

Ola S1 Electric Scooter Prices

The Ola S1 Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at Rs 1,47,499, while the S1 Air is available at Rs 1,19,999. Ola Electric has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) to cater to the requirements of riders with diverse preferences. The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of Rs 1,09,999. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.