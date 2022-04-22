Earth Day 2022: Top electric cars in India under Rs 25 lakh - Tata, MG & more

At no point in the history of the Indian auto industry, the push for electric vehicles has been so strong as we are witnessing for the past couple of years. From the central govt with its FAME II policy and other initiatives to individual states offering hefty EV benefits, there's a strong push to include electric vehicles in the mainstream auto market. On the other hand, technology is also evolving at a rapid pace bringing down the price and also enhancing the overall packaging, making them as good as conventional IC-engined vehicles if not any better. With 2021 coming to an end, we list down the top electric cars you can buy in India under Rs 25 lakh, right from the Tata Tigor to Hyundai Kona. Here's an image gallery.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors, India's homegrown automaker recently launched the new Tigor EV in India at Rs 11.99 Lakh, making it the India's most affordable electric car. The new Tigor EV gets Ziptron technology and has a 312 km electric range (claimed). The older-gen Tigor is now sold as Xpress-T for fleet owners only.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon EV is the India's most selling electric car and was launched in 2019 as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival. Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 312 km on a single charge. It gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona Electric was the first electric SUV to launch in India, and is priced at Rs 23.79 Lakh. It gets the most mileage for any EV under Rs 25 lakh. The Hyundai Kona Electric gets 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery which, according to Hyundai, offers an ARAI claimed a range of 452 km.

MG ZS

MG Motor India recently launched updated ZS EV in India that comes extended range and minor body changes. The updated ZS EV 2021 is priced at Rs 20.99 lakhs comes and can be bought in two variants – Excite & Exclusive. The MG ZS EV gets a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 KM. The motor puts out 143bhp and 350Nm of torque which gets it from a standstill to a 100kmph in just 8.5 second.

