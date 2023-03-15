'Electric Vehicle Is Not The Solution': MS Dhoni Talks About Sustainable Future; Watch Video

Electric vehicles are noticing an increasing consumer base in the Indian market. With this increasing consumer base, EVs are also gaining a lot of attention from multiple sectors. Recently, during a public appearance, former cricketer MS Dhoni was also seen talking about EVs. The former Indian team captain addressed the EVs, along with expressing thoughts on having a sustainable future. It is to be noted that 'Captain Cool' is an automotive enthusiast himself and owns a host of vehicles. His garage contains multiple two-wheelers as well as cars.

In a short video clip uploaded by lighthorium on Instagram, MS Dhoni can be seen saying, "I feel the electric vehicle is not the solution." After this, he continues to talk about how we can have a sustainable future.

"How the electricity is produced is the solution," he continues. He further adds, "If my electricity is coming from a thermal power plant, we can't say ok it is green. So what is important is to generate electricity that is greener and to have other sustainable things that are around to the energy aspect."

It is crucial to mention that thermal power plants use coal as a major source of power to generate electricity. Using coal comes at a cost of having an impact on the environment in the form of the gases produced during its combustion. Electricity used to charge electric automobiles cannot be referred to as green or environmentally friendly because the entire process of producing power by burning coal likewise pollutes the environment.

However, there are alternate greener ways to generate electricity. For instance, wind or solar energy can be used to have a sustainable future and achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

MS Dhoni's collection of vehicle has multiple motorcycles like Confederate X132 Hellcat, TVS Apache RR310, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Ducati 1098, and more. In addition owns multiple cars like Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Hummer H2, Land Rover Freelander, Audi Q7, Mitsubishi Pajero SFX, Mercedes-Benz GLE and more.