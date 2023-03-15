Kia EV9 Electric SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Launch, Gets Futuristic Design; Check Pics

Kia EV9 is ready to make its transition from the conceptual world to the real roads. Before the official launch, the South Korean automaker unveiled the electric SUV in its production-ready version. However, even prior to the official unveil, the images of the Kia EV9 were leaked online. Before we get into the design details of the car's production version, it is essential to mention that the car made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and has been one of the most-awaited EVs since.

Based on the looks of it, the Kia EV9 portrays a butch design. The production-ready design of the electric SUV presents an edgy design. It is easy to notice that most of the elements have been retained from the concept version of the car. For instance, it gets a seemingly digitally evolved front-end that adds to the imposing personality of the car as an SUV. The LED headlamps and daytime running lights boost this feature.

The car's modern design continues with uniquely designed tail lamps at the rear end. Furthermore, the Kia EV9 sits on alloy wheels which have a modern futuristic design. These alloys are expected to be 21-inch wheels.

Since the Kia EV9 employs the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture to give the electric car spacious interiors with a third row. To be specific, the cars will have a six and seven-seater format. The car also gets features like a floating panoramic dashboard along with 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated into a five-inch segment display. When the EV9 is charging, both the first and second rows of passengers can simultaneously recline their seats. The third-row seats have cup holders and mobile device charging ports, while the second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees.

The South Korean automaker is tight-lipped about the specifications of the electric SUV. But expectations are that the car will offer a range of around 540 km on a single charge with a battery capacity of 100 kWh. Kia EV9 is one of the newest electric vehicles to be launched in the market. Once launched, the car is expected to go against models like BMW iX, Audi e-Tron, and others already on sale.