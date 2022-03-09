हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Elon Musk followers on Twitter urgers him to deactivate all Tesla electric cars in Russia amid Ukraine war

Elon Musk's followers urged him to shut down the Tesla's electric vehicles in Russia after the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Elon Musk followers on Twitter urgers him to deactivate all Tesla electric cars in Russia amid Ukraine war
Image for representation

As Elon Musk has made superchargers free for people fleeing the Ukraine in electric vehicles, he has been asked to "turn off" Tesla cars in Russia. Following Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, the entrepreneur received countless requests from his followers to shut down his company's electric vehicles in the country.

According to the Kremlin's own account on the social media platform, Mr Musk is just one of the 22 accounts that it follows on Twitter. Musk has been providing Ukrainians with internet access through the Starlink satellites since Russia launched a "special military operation" on Ukraine.

Also Tesla recently announced that both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles can use the Tesla charging stations free of charge in Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary in order to evacuate the Ukrainian refugees from the borders. 

Read also: Hyundai i20 N Line now available in new colour options, details here

The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates that 660,000 people have fled the fighting in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. With more than 30,000 electric cars on Ukraine's roads, many evacuees were able to charge their cars at Tesla charging stations for free and escape the war zone.

Despite not having responded to these requests, Elon Musk has already asserted that he will not block Russian media because he is an absolutist in terms of free speech.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskTeslaRussiaUkraine
Next
Story

Hyundai i20 N Line now available in new colour options, details here

Must Watch

PT36M30S

DNA: Operation Ganga - Analysis of the ‘indecent character' of Indian students