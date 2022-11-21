Elon Musk-led Tesla recalls over 3 LAKH electric cars in USA, THESE models are affected

Elon Musk-founded American electric car brand has now announced another major recall for over 3,21,000 vehicles due to a software glitch, and the company is planning to roll out an over-the-air (OTA) firmware update to rectify the issue that is causing faulty detections in tail lamps of affected cars. The remedial OTA firmware update is designed to prevent false fault detections when the car goes through the "vehicle wake up process", which keeps a check if all the lights are functioning ideally, a US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing reveals.

The recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles. During the week of October 24, Tesla observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets that claimed vehicle tail lamps were not illuminating.

On November 7, Tesla completed its investigation and confirmed the suspected root cause, risk assessment, and affected vehicle population. "Tesla reviewed the findings with the executive team and a voluntary recall determination was made," read the filing. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition.

Also read - 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid MPV unveiled in Indonesia: India reveal soon

Last week, Tesla recalled almost 30,000 Model X vehicles over an issue that could cause the front passenger airbag to improperly deploy in "low-speed" collisions. In September, the electric car maker recalled around 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows while being rolled up.

The windows in these Tesla cars would not recognise certain objects while closing, which could result in "a pinching injury to the occupant".

In May, Tesla physically recalled 1,30,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues caused by an overheating central processing unit (CPU).



With inputs from IANS