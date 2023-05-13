topStoriesenglish2607344
Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Recalls Over 1.1 Million Model 3, Model Y EVs In China

Tesla will fix the issue through a software update that both tweaks the default regenerative braking level and lets users customise the system's strength.

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Elon Musk-run Tesla has recalled over 1.1 million electric vehicles (EVs), or nearly all the vehicles it has sold in China, in response to a braking problem. According to Engadget, the lack of an option to set regenerative braking intensity and receive notifications with a sustained accelerator pedal press could lead to owners misusing the pedals (as they can't hear a revving engine) and crashing.

Tesla said it will fix the issue through a software update that both tweaks the default regenerative braking level and lets users customise the system's strength. Tesla will also notify drivers who press the accelerator for a long time.

The recall applies to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured in China between January 2019 and April this year, as well as some imported Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles, the report said.

Also read: Simple One Electric Scooter's Production Starts Ahead Of May 23 Launch, Gets 236 Km Range

In April, Tesla issued a voluntary recall for its electric semi truck over a rollaway risk related to a potential emergency brake failure just months after it was released. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted recall filings on its website indicating 35 semi trucks were affected, reports CNBC.

Last year, Tesla recalled more than 3,21,000 vehicles for a software glitch. The recall covered certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

