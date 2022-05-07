हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tesla

Elon Musk’s Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions

Tesla said that it will offer lodging support for those who may need to seek "healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state."

Elon Musk’s Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Credits: Reuters

New Delhi: Tesla on Friday (May 6, 2022) said it will cover travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions amid a leaked draft of the US Supreme Court that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion. 

The company said in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

Tesla joined the ranks of major companies that’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.

The company said that it will offer lodging support for those who may need to seek "healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state."

Tesla officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The moves comes as other states have since introduced new restrictions. Meanwhile, a political firestorm was set off this week with the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to an abortion.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers are taking aim at corporations offering to help women seeking abortions in states with less restrictive laws.

Additionally, Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who is a Republican, said he would propose legislation barring local governments in the state from doing business with any company that provides travel benefits for employees seeking abortions.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TeslaElon MuskUS Supreme CourtAbortion law
Next
Story

Govt Committee finds almost all EV makers at fault over fire incidents in preliminary report

Must Watch

PT14M2S

policeman injured in terrorist Attack in Srinagar