Elon Musk’s Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions

New Delhi: Tesla on Friday (May 6, 2022) said it will cover travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions amid a leaked draft of the US Supreme Court that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion.

The company said in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

Tesla joined the ranks of major companies that’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.

The company said that it will offer lodging support for those who may need to seek "healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state."

Tesla officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

The moves comes as other states have since introduced new restrictions. Meanwhile, a political firestorm was set off this week with the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would abolish a nationwide right to an abortion.

On the other hand, Republican lawmakers are taking aim at corporations offering to help women seeking abortions in states with less restrictive laws.

Additionally, Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who is a Republican, said he would propose legislation barring local governments in the state from doing business with any company that provides travel benefits for employees seeking abortions.

