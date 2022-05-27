Cases of electric scooters catching fire have become a relatively common occurrence. There have been multiple such incidents of EV fires involving various brands like Ola, Pure EV, Okinawa and Jitendra EV. However, the most recent update is different as this involves a Hero electric Photon scooter catching fire. This is the first time a scooter from one of India's largest manufacturers has been part of such an incident.

The reported incident of the Hero Electric Photon catching fire is from Odisha. The EV reportedly caught fire while it was being charged and the incident has left the scooter partially damaged. According to media reports, the cause is thought to be a short circuit at the power socket from where the electric scooter was being charged overnight.

"When contacted, the customer explained that he heard abnormal crackling sounds and discovered that fumes were coming from the electric switchboard of the home, adjacent to the e-scooter, and sparks were continuously falling onto the floor and a can of paint lying nearby," the company said in a statement.

Also read: Suspension of yet another Ola S1 Pro electric scooter breaks, owner blames built quality

"By the time he went on to switch off the mains and get back to try and put off the fire, it spread and burnt the rear part of the scooter and some household belongings," it added.

The company reportedly mentioned that its technical team later visited the spot and analysed the rear part of the scooter that was burnt.

"The most probable cause of the fire was the AC phase and earth wires of homecoming in contact with each other (causing a) short circuit and the malfunctioning of the fuses that should have cut off in the event of such a short circuit," the company said.

"We have also offered any help to the customer in replacing the burnt parts on a cost basis and thoroughly testing his refurbished scooter for roadworthiness," it added. Hero Electric is India`s one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, selling a diverse range of electric scooters to a diverse range of customers.

With inputs from IANS