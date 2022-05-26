While Ola is attracting customers with new offers of free Ola S1 Pro scooters and other attractive marketing strategies, the existing customers are reporting multiple stories of quality issues, servicing problems and breakdowns. In addition, there have been many controversial stories surrounding the scooters, some of which had cases of severe injuries to the owners. Adding to the list of such cases, the owner has taken on Twitter with pictures of his broken Ola S1 Pro. The picture shows a black scooter with a broken front end.

The pictures of the damaged scooter were shared by an Ola S1 Pro user named Sreenadh Menon. The picture was posted with the caption saying, "The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving, and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now; we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material used."

The user of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter claims that the scooter's parts are made of poor quality material and broke down during low-speed riding. However, there is no mention of how the scooter got into the condition. Furthermore, he described the serious situation he faced because of the scooter's build quality.

Sreenadh's claims sparked a chained reaction. with other users coming forward claiming to face similar issues with their units. Moreover, this is not the first time such an incident has been reported; earlier, there was a case of a curved Ola scooter. Though, it is important to mention that the scooter had gotten into an accident bending its body.

Other than the build quality, users have reported software bugs, service issues and technical snags with the scooter. The most notable of which remains the case of the man burning his Ola S1 Pro because of performance and servicing issues.