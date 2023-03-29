Fujiyama Launches 5 New Electric Scooters In India With Prices Starting At Rs 49,499

Fujiyama has launched 5 electric scooters in India with a starting price of Rs 49,499 and goes up to Rs 99,999. The four Low-Speed models: Spectra Pro, Spectra, Vespar, Thunder models, and one High-Speed model: Ozone+. The minimum usage of electricity is just 2-3 units covering around 140+ km ride. The company claims the BLDC motor in the electric scooter is highly efficient and low maintenance.

"With 26 years of OEM experience in the automotive industry and the electric vehicle category, the company has closed the deal to launch 45 new showrooms in March 2023 itself taking the total tally to 140+ dealers PAN INDIA. Furthermore, the company plans to inaugurate 500+ more showrooms in FY 23-24. The company intends to establish three more manufacturing facilities by 2025 in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh taking production capacity to 60,00,000 units annually.

"The company has committed Rs 150 crores in three phases to build a state-of-the-art plant at their facility in the UNA district of Himachal Pradesh which includes, With the capacity of producing 20,00,000 units annually, in-house production of motors, controllers, batteries, and all the structural components of vehicles," said Mr. Udit Agarwal, CEO, Fujiyama.

In the coming few months, the company is planning to launch two e-bikes -- the first one is a classic e-scooter, which costs Rs 69,999 with a range of up to 160 km, and the second one is a motorcycle which would cost Rs 99,999. Fujiyama also plans to launch e-loader and commercial 3-wheelers in the coming months.