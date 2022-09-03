Hero Electric becomes best EV seller in India again, beats Ola and Ather

Indian consumers are now moving toward electric vehicles, the statement is justified by the electric two-wheelers sales recorded in the month of August. The increased sales number also means more units on-road for manufacturers like Ather Energy, Hero Electric and TVS. It is to be noted that in the month of August, a total of 50,076 E2Ws were registered in India, with 46,491 of those units coming from the top 10 E2W manufacturers. The numbers indicate growth of 12.7 per cent in the vehicle sales data compared to the previous month.

Hero Electric leads the sales in the country with the most number of units sold. Specifically, the EV manufacturer sold 10,476 electric scooters in India, beating others. With these numbers, Hero Electric became the best seller in the country again and simultaneously breached the mark of selling 10,000 units for the second time.

Hero Electric was closely followed by Okinawa Autotech, which managed to sell 8,554 electric scooters to become the second best-selling company in the country. It is to be noted that the current numbers indicate a slight sales increase for Okinawa Autotech, which sold 8,054 units in July.

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV to unveil on 8 September: All you need to know

The trail was followed by other brands like Ampere, which sold 6,396 units in the month of August, earning them the third spot on the list of best sellers. Ampere was closely followed by TVS which sold 6,282 units of its electric like TVS iQube. The numbers indicate good news for the company as it is a significant increase in their sales numbers.

Furthermore, Ather Energy secured the fifth spot on the list of best-selling brands for electric scooters by selling 5,239 units. Ola Electric followed Ather Energy with sales of 3,421 units which is an alarm of concern for the two-wheeler manufacturer as its sales have been seeing a downfall in India. Furthermore, Bajaj Auto sold 2,554 units, followed by Revolt Motors, selling 1,646 units in India.