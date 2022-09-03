Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV to unveil on 8 September: All you need to know

Mahindra is all set to launch its Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV in the Indian market. The Indian automaker has been teasing the new car since the day it was announced, and finally, the new electric vehicle is all set to launch in India. Apart from the company's teasers, Mahindra and Mahindra's chairman also shared the teaser of the new Mahindra XUV400. The business tycoon shared the video giving a glimpse of the SUV with the caption saying, "Today is a very auspicious day, so delighted to announce another curtain-raiser coming your way soon.." increasing the anticipation among the prospective buyers. Before the launch of the electric SUV on 8 September 2022, here's all you need to know about Mahindra XUV400.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Design

Based on the teaser video of the Mahindra XUV400, the electric vehicle will have a completely new design with a front fascia studded with a "twin-peaks electrified" logo. Moreover, the logo will have a bronze finish complemented by the bronze and black finish grille up front. On both sides of the grill, the electric SUV will have LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The body design follows the signature style of the company, while the rear end gets wraparound tail lamps with a different gate styling.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Features

The newest version of the company's infotainment system with EV-specific data will be installed in the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, and according to some rumours, it may also have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Furthermore, at the time of the announcement, it was hinted that Mahindra's electric SUVs will have advanced features.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Range

Mahindra has not disclosed information about the XUV400's battery or range, although it is said to be equipped with an electric motor that has a 150 horsepower output and is front-wheel drive. Two batteries will be used to power it. Over 300 kilometres may be covered in one charge.

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Rival

Mahindra XUV400 is entering a category of vehicles with significant competition. However, the Indian automaker is expected to prepare the electric SUV to face the competition. In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV400 will rival electric cars like MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV, with the prime competition being Tata Nexon EV.