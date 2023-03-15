Hero Electric CX 2.0, 5.0, NYX eScooters Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 85,000: Details Here

Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery) electric scooters in India. The new electric scooters have been launched at a starting price of Rs 85,000 and can go up to Rs 1.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The new range of electric wheelers comes as part of the company's plan of expanding its presence in the Indian market. Furthermore, these new EVs have been loaded with modern features and appealing paint schemes.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “After 15 years of unwavering commitment towards building India's electric vehicle ecosystem, we are fully dedicated to realizing the country's electric mobility mission. Our continuous efforts are focused on bringing this vision to life sooner rather than later. Each of our products has undergone an exhaustive R&D process with a primary focus on ensuring customer safety. In tandem with this, we have also worked closely with our partners to cater to the surging demand for EVs in the country. As a result, we are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units."

Hero Electric is leading the charge in the e2W segment and is committed to expanding its manufacturing capacity, and distribution network, to strengthen the EV ecosystem. With a brand new modern factory under construction at Ludhiana and the strategic partnership with the Mahindra Group, the company now has a manufacturing capacity of half a million bikes and plans to set up a greenfield plant at Rajasthan with an annual production capacity of 2 million units.

Additionally, it has partnered with the India’s leading EV component makers like Battrixx, NIDEC, Exicom, Seksui and many others to develop ‘grounds up’ products for faster EV adoption and easy accessibility. It has helped create category awareness through initiatives like the Green Helmet and Let India Breathe, supported the infrastructure development via the PGOs (Preferred Garage Owners) program, and set up charging stations to meet its mission of No Emission.

The newly launched Optima CX5.0 available in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon and Optima CX.20 will be available in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black color schemes available at our dealership, Pan-India. Whereas, NYX will be available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colors.