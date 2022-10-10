Hero MotoCorp commences bookings of Vida V1 electric scooter in India at Rs 2,499

Hero MotoCorp today commenced reservations of the newly launched Vida V1 electric scooter in India at Rs 2,499. The Vida V1, which was launched on Friday, October 7, can be reserved at a fully refundable amount of Rs 2499. The automaker opens bookings for Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru only. Vida V1 will be made available to customers in a phased manner, starting with Delhi, Jaipur and Bengaluru and deliveries will commence from the second week of December 2022. The highly customizable, Built-to-Last Vida V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – Vida V1 Plus at Rs. 145,000/- and Vida V1 Pro at Rs 159,000/- (ex-showroom price).

Available in two variant options - Vida V1 Plus at Rs 145,000/- and Vida V1 Pro at Rs. 159,000/- (ex-showroom). Both trims get a top speed of 80 kmph and a charging time of 1.2 km/min. The Vida V1 Pro gets a range of 165 km, whereas the Vida V1 Plus gets a claimed range of 143 km. Moreover, they do a 0-40 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds and 3.4 seconds, respectively. Vida V1 comes with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options.

The Vida V1 also offers industry-leading features like Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. Vida comes with a ‘Green EMI,’ which will offer an easy paper-less journey, with interest rates at 1.5-2 percent lesser than the prevailing financial options in the market.

Further, it comes with a ‘Buy-Back scheme’ that provides comfort and confidence to all first time EV buyers, with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 percent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership.

Vida V1 will be available to customers for test-ride for up to three days, so customers can have peace of mind before purchasing the vehicle. In addition to pick-up and drop services, Vida also offers another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp: “Our aim is to build the EV category and grow its scale. To make this happen we have not just launched a product. We have launched three things – the Vida V1, Vida Platform, and VIDA Services. Collectively we have launched a “Worry-free EV ecosystem” which is absolutely the need of the hour. This ecosystem has been built on top of a technology stack which we have created from scratch, bringing the strength of AI-driven personalization and context-aware resolution. Vida V1 is not just a smart and flexible scooter, it is also ‘built-to-last’. All of this is obviously on top of the industry leading performance and features.”

Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, Head – Business Growth, EMBU, Hero MotoCorp: “Our endeavor is to create Vida as a truly global, new age brand that is authentic and progressive. Our strategy has been quite simple and straight forward – focus on value by providing the best of product and features to customers through our ecosystem. We are launching industry first propositions like Green EMI, assured buy back, long term test ride and repair on site to make customer ownership & usership simple and worry-free.”