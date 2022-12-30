Hero Vida V1 electric scooter delivery begins, consumer in Bengaluru gets first unit

Hero Motocorp's sub-brand Vida has commenced the deliveries of the Hero Vida V1 electric scooter. The two-wheeler electric vehicle was launched in India on 7 October 2022, and now the first unit of the scooter has been handed over to the first consumer in Bengaluru. The bookings for the EV can be taken at an amount of Rs 2,499. It is to be noted that the scooter is sold in India in two variants, V1 Plus and V1 Pro, with the former priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the latter at Rs 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Among the two variants, V1 Plus' battery capacity is 3.44 kWh, while V1 Pro's is 3.94 kWh. Dual battery packs for each scooter are 1.72 kWh and 1.97 kWh, respectively. The range of the V1 Plus is 143 km, and the V1 Pro is 165 km. The Pro model accelerates more quickly, taking just 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph. That takes the Plus version 3.4 seconds to complete.

Also read: Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to Chairman N Chandrasekaran; brand's 50,000th electric vehicle

On the ocassion, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “VIDA means life and today is giant leap forward in our lives. Our vision with VIDA is to establish future oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realize our vision. Everything in the VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy that uplifts the customer experience. I invite everyone to experience the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ of VIDA and the industry-leading features & performance of the VIDA V1.”

The Hero Vida is loaded with features like LED projector headlamp, 7-inch TFT display with OTA support, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, anti-theft alarm, geofence, track my bike, vehicle diagnostics, cruise control, SOS warning, regenerative braking, and reverse funtion for both variations of the Vida electric scooter.