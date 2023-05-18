Hollywood Actor Robert Downey Jr. Transforms Classic Cars Into Electric Vehicles: Watch

Iron Man has embarked on another mission, where the superhero will convert old retro cars into EVs. Well, not exactly to save the planet for another flick, but for a TV series. The famous actor Robert Downey Jr. has more than one role (Iron Man) to play. The actor is now preparing for his upcoming TV series, where he is assigned a task to save his old-classic set of vehicles. The Iron Man starrer will do so by retrofitting them with aftermarket electric drivetrains to make them environment friendly and produce zero tailpipe emissions.

The TV show is called Downey’s Dream Cars, and the first trailer of the series has already been revealed by HBO Max. It will be released on June 22 with host and co-producer Robert Downey Jr. with Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. Executive producer for the show is Kyle Wheeler from Discover, while executive producers from Matador Content are Dave Larzelere, Jay Peterson, and Todd Lubin. Downey’s team comprises Emily Barclay Ford.

In the TV show, Downey’s large collection of cars from the 1960s and 1970s, which will be converted into battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to meet the standards of environment-friendly mobility. The Iron Man hires a team of engineers who gets the job done and convert them.

“We are what we drive, and having amassed a formidable collection of classic cars over the years, I was a petrol-spewing mess. And a hypocrite, as I’d founded the Footprint Coalition in 2019 to scale technologies that mitigate climate change. Fortunately, I’m a bit of a dreamer. The last 3 years have been an experiment in hope, as I engaged the best and brightest minds to evaluate, educate, elevate, and decarbonize these vehicles in a way that demonstrates the limitless potential of creative problem-solving,” Downey quotes in a press release.