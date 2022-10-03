How Tata Tiago EV launch makes Tata Motors the most versatile automaker in India?

Tata Motors, the homegrown automaker recently launched the Tata Tiago EV as one of the most affordable electric cars in India and also the cheapest electric car with over 300 km battery range. The Tata Tiago.ev was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers, of which, 2,000 are reserved for the existing Tata customers. The launch of the Tata Tiago EV has made Tata Motors the most versatile automaker in the country. Tata Motors is now the only automaker to offer an electric vehicle in all three body types, including SUV, sedan, and hatchback segments.

Tata electric portfolio

Speaking about the EV portfolio of the Tata Motors, the company is now the largest maker of electric cars in India, and has the most diversified portfolio as well. Tata Motors announced a new vertical for EVs called the Tata Electric Passenger Vehicles Ltd and the trick has worked fine for the brand. Tata now has a hatchback in the form of the recently launched Tata Tiago EV, a sedan in the form of the Tata Tigor EV and a SUV in the form of the Tata Nexon EV.

The Tata Nexon EV happens to be the best-selling electric car in India, leaving behind competition by a huge margin. Tata is offering the Nexon EV in two configurations, Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Nexon EV Max, both catering to a different set of buyers with battery range, features and pricing.

Tata powertrain options

Not just electric cars, Tata Motors is the only automaker in India to offer cars that come with multiple powertrain options. Tata Motors is offering its cars that can be run on fuels including, CNG, petrol and diesel. On the hand, Tata Electric is offering cars that have electric powertrain. This makes Tata the only automaker in India and in the world, to achieve this feat.

Tata Tiago EV: Specs

As for the Tata Tiago EV itself, the electric hatchback gets two battery pack options powering the EV. It gets a battery pack of 24 kWh with an MIDC range of 315 km. There is also a smaller battery pack with 19.2 kWh providing a range of 250 km. Moreover, the hatchback gets four charging options. It can be charged using a 15 A socket at home, a 3.3 kW AC charger, 7.2 kW AC home charger, and DC Fast charger as well.

The hatchback has a power output of 55kW and a peak torque of 114 Nm. This results in an acceleration from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are also drive modes and Regen modes for added battery range.