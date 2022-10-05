Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV to get 614 km range, to be launched soon

Hyundai Motor Company is ready to enter in the EV car market with a big bang, the South Korean automaker is all set for the launch of its Hyundai IONIQ 6 electrified streamliner which will deliver 614 km (WLTP) of all-electric range per charge. Upon launch the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be available with two options i.e., 77.4-kWh battery with 2WD, 18-inch tire and 53-kWh battery with 2WD, 18-inch tire. As per the makers, the IONIQ 6 has been created with the aim of providing a modern streamlined design with modern tech and provide a long range benefit to the customers. When the IONIQ 6 goes on sale later this year in a few markets in Europe and early next year in North America, it will be one of the most energy-efficient electric vehicles (EV) available, with a WLTP-rated energy usage of 13.9 kWh/100 km

“From the start of IONIQ 6’s development, we set our sights on making it the leading all-electric range EV,” said Jae Ho Huh, Head of Sub-Mid Project Management Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “To become the global leader in electric vehicles, we are committed to providing the best possible EV performance and ownership experience.”

IONIQ 6’s superb all-electric range performance is made possible in large part by Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated architecture for EVs, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and the electrified streamliner’s ultra-low wind resistance. E-GMP delivers optimal electric performance and provides 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. With E-GMP, IONIQ 6 can be a workstation or a portable power bank on wheels, creating new usage scenarios to fit customers’ diverse, on-the-go lifestyles.

Hyundai Motor maximized IONIQ 6’s all-electric driving range through extensive aerodynamic design and engineering work. The vehicle’s drag coefficient of 0.21 is the lowest in the company’s vehicle lineup and one of the lowest in the industry.

The model’s streamlined appearance and various design elements, such as an active air flap, wheel air curtains, integrated rear spoiler and wheel gap reducers, significantly enhanced IONIQ 6’s aerodynamics performance, placing it among the sleekest vehicles worldwide. In particular, wheel gap reducers minimize the empty space between the front bumper and tires to improve aerodynamic performance around the wheel wells. This invention made it possible for the electrified streamliner to provide a longer wheelbase for passengers’ riding comfort while simultaneously overcoming the aerodynamics challenges caused by its short front overhang.

"We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment,” said Byung Hoon Min, Head of Total Vehicle Performance Development Center at Hyundai Motor Company. “Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment."