On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has promises to make three big announcements related to electric vehicle. Ola Electric, the electric vehicle arm of India’s Ola Cabs will announce its first ever electric car on August 15, along side a new Green coloured Ola S1 Pro electric scooter and as per reports, battery cells as well. In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal wrote “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost” and reveals the announcement time and date as August 15 on 2 PM. As per various reports, the first Ola Electric car will come with a range of 500 km on a single charge, which will be highest for an Indian EV maker. Here’s a look at the possible announcements the brand will make during India at 75 celebrations:

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost



See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

Ola Electric's first car has been in the discussions for a while now and there have been multiple rumours surrounding the production and debut of the car. However, now the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed the debut of the car on 15 August on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. The confirmation came via a short video shared by Aggarwal on his Twitter handle. Aggarwal posted a video of Ola's impending electric car on Twitter. In the video, a red car is running on a road with only its rear wheels visible. "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. See you on August 15, 2pm," Aggarwal wrote.

On 15th August, we’ll be revealing the greenest EV we’ve made! Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/aMFxToOSTo — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 7, 2022

Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter

Two-wheeler EV maker Ola Electric will most likely launch the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter in a new colour scheme this Independence Day on August 15. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the ‘greenest EV’ they’ve ever made on August 15. Though there’s no information revealed regarding the upcoming EV, it is guessed that the Ola S1 Pro will be introduced in the green colour variant. The launch is followed by the launch of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter in Gerua colour option, which was introduced during the festival of Holi 2022.

If you are going to dream, make it an impossible and then make it a reality. See you on August 15, 2 pm pic.twitter.com/7O7k1yN4Jg — Anshul Khandelwal (@akhandelwal) August 13, 2022

Ola Electric Battery Cells

Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer and Revenue Officer Anshul Khandelwal followed CEO's footsteps to tease Ola's plans for August 15. As per his tweet, Ola will also introduce new battery cell for its electric vehicles. However, the details of the same are scarce as of now. He wrote "If you are going to dream, make it an impossible and then make it a reality. See you on August 15, 2 pm".