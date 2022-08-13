Ola Electric Car confirmed! CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases through video - Watch

Ola Electric's first car has been in the discussions for a while now. There have been multiple rumours surrounding the production and debut of the car. However, now the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed the debut of the car on 15 August. The confirmation came via a short video shared by Aggarwal on his Twitter handle. Moreover, he also revealed that the company will introduce two other 'new products' on Independence Day. There is no information on these products, but expectations are that they will be more affordable electric two-wheelers.

Aggarwal posted a video of Ola's impending electric car on Twitter. In the video, a red car is running on a road with only its rear wheels visible. "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. See you on August 15, 2pm," Aggarwal wrote.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost



See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf August 12, 2022

The electric car that was teased earlier is probably going to have a clean profile with one strong character line down the middle, based on what is shown in the video. It also doesn't appear to have a door for the second row, which raises the question of whether it will be a two-seater model or feature standard rear seats.

Also read: Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO Tim Farley's dig regarding Tesla Cybertruck, says THIS

The second product is anticipated to be a cheaper version of the S1 Pro scooter. Ola could as well make changes to the more economical S1 Pro and release it in a new avatar, given that the EV manufacturer discontinued selling S1 despite its launch.

It is to be noted that August 15 has been a significant date in the history of Ola Electric, hence the launch date for the new vehicle. The significance of the date can be understood as the EV manufacturer launched its first electric scooters on the date. Both the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro were first seen on the date. However, the company has been only selling the S1 Pro models in India.