हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Electric vehicles

India gets world’s first on-demand doorstep fast EV charging services

Founded in 2019, Hopcharge is a Gurgaon-based startup that allows introducing a charging system consisting of connected and portable power banks with high power charging capabilities specifically designed for EVs.

India gets world’s first on-demand doorstep fast EV charging services
Image for representation

India is going to have its first on-demand doorstep, quick Electric Vehicle charging services. Hopcharge, a start-up providing these services has begun its services across Gurgaon following a successful pilot run in sections of the city. Hopcharge expects to deploy across other major metropolitans in the coming months.

The startup is addressing the challenges of unavailability of charging facilities, slow charging at home and productive time being consumed to charge vehicles by deploying its unique made-in-India, patented, rapid charging technology that enables modular and mobile charging infrastructure that augments local grid, minimise expensive grid upgrade and saves productive time for EV owners.

The startup offers a virtual energy cloud for EV owners which synchronises with the grid to balance the supply and demand of energy in a time and space distributed manner. The users can avail of the service through the Android/iOS app supported by a technology-enabled back-end energy management system to execute the end-to-end process and supports all the EV models globally.

Also read: Tesla Model 3 most searched electric vehicle on Google search

Commenting on the launch, Arjun Singh, Co-Founder and CEO at Hopcharge, stated, "We have created Hopcharge as a plug and play fast-charging network that is available any day anytime anywhere in the city. Since it's a charging station coming to the EV users instead of the other way around, it frees up the Ev user while we charge the EV, plus it saves them the hassle of sanctioning load, installing, and maintaining it. Early response from EV owners has been overwhelming."

Hopcharge offers multiple ad hoc and subscription models like HopechargeX or Hopcharge Xpresso, through which the consumers can book for on-demand charging. These subscription models are uniquely designed around customers' various charging needs. Hopcharge’s patented technology also ensures a healthy battery life to reduce the overall cost of ownership and 0 downtimes or loss of productive hours of consumers.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Electric vehiclesHopchargeOn-demand EV chargingEV charging services
Next
Story

Turkey's Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO role - Tata spokesperson

Must Watch

PT22M35S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Big news related to Ukraine Russia war