India gets world’s first on-demand doorstep fast EV charging services

India is going to have its first on-demand doorstep, quick Electric Vehicle charging services. Hopcharge, a start-up providing these services has begun its services across Gurgaon following a successful pilot run in sections of the city. Hopcharge expects to deploy across other major metropolitans in the coming months.

The startup is addressing the challenges of unavailability of charging facilities, slow charging at home and productive time being consumed to charge vehicles by deploying its unique made-in-India, patented, rapid charging technology that enables modular and mobile charging infrastructure that augments local grid, minimise expensive grid upgrade and saves productive time for EV owners.

The startup offers a virtual energy cloud for EV owners which synchronises with the grid to balance the supply and demand of energy in a time and space distributed manner. The users can avail of the service through the Android/iOS app supported by a technology-enabled back-end energy management system to execute the end-to-end process and supports all the EV models globally.

Commenting on the launch, Arjun Singh, Co-Founder and CEO at Hopcharge, stated, "We have created Hopcharge as a plug and play fast-charging network that is available any day anytime anywhere in the city. Since it's a charging station coming to the EV users instead of the other way around, it frees up the Ev user while we charge the EV, plus it saves them the hassle of sanctioning load, installing, and maintaining it. Early response from EV owners has been overwhelming."

Hopcharge offers multiple ad hoc and subscription models like HopechargeX or Hopcharge Xpresso, through which the consumers can book for on-demand charging. These subscription models are uniquely designed around customers' various charging needs. Hopcharge’s patented technology also ensures a healthy battery life to reduce the overall cost of ownership and 0 downtimes or loss of productive hours of consumers.

