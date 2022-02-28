Tesla Model 3 most searched electric vehicle on Google search

Over the past two decades, the global market for electric vehicles has grown steadily since General Motors mass-produced the first modern electric car in 1996. In 2022, Tesla tops the charts in terms of global Google searches for electric vehicles based on the amount of publicity it receives and the fanaticism of its fans. In addition, four of its models are among the top four most searched electric vehicles worldwide.

According to data compiled by partcatalog.com, Tesla's Model 3 is the most searched for electric vehicle in the world, appearing in searches 2,240,000 times a month. Tesla's Model S, Model Y and Model X are the next most searched for electric cars.

Non-Tesla models that received the most Google searches are the Audi e-tron (over a million times per month since 2021), followed by the Porsche Taycan (also million times per month), then the Volkswagen ID.4 (823,700).

Volkswagen's brands didn't rank in the top 10 most searched. Among those, Tesla had the most monthly searches with 11,100,000, Rivian had one million, and NIO also had one million.

Partcatalog.com examined data from the International Energy Agency to find out which nations purchased the most electric vehicles between 2010 and 2020. With more than four million electric vehicles sold in China, it was no surprise that it topped the list followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.

