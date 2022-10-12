NewsElectric Vehicles
INDIAN ARMY

Indian Army to induct electric vehicles in selected units at peace stations

Indian Army will have multiple kinds of electric vehicles in certain units at peace stations, which are supposed to be inducted in the army sequentially over a period of time, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The EVs for the Indian army will have buses, motorbikes and light vehicles
  • 38 percent of the total vehicle will be buses
  • 48 percent of total vehicles will be bikes

Trending Photos

Indian Army to induct electric vehicles in selected units at peace stations

The Indian Army is prepared to provide a few units in peace stations with electric vehicles (EV), including buses, motorbikes, and light vehicles sequentially. according to the Indian army officials. According to army officials, a selection of units will switch to EVs with a sufficient charging infrastructure for about 25% of their light vehicles, 38% of their buses, and 48% of their motorbikes. 

"Around 25% of light vehicles, 38% of buses, and 48% of motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure. Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, Army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially", said the Army officials. 

Moreover, the army will also develop the EV infrastructure to support the ecosystem. Moreover, EV charging stations will be built. Reports suggest that a combination of fast and slow chargers will be developed to contribute to infrastructural development. Furthermore, the move is expected to have environmental benefits and is in sync with the government's aim to increase vehicles with clean fuel in the country. Reports suggest that the army also has plans of setting up solar-powered EV charging stations. 

Also read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV makes debut in India: All you need to Know - Range, Price, Specs & more

The BJP-led government has been putting emphasis on clean fuels. Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey earlier said that the Centre is providing a 40 percent subsidy for electric buses to states, and the government has identified 22,000 petrol pumps across the country to install charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier said that the auto sector will greatly benefit from Industrial Revolution 4.0. He added that the production and promotion of EVs will help in reducing carbon footprint.   

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was given a demonstration of the available EVs in April thanks to an event organised by the Indian Army. EV producers like Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI), and Revolt Motors displayed their vehicles and provided updates on technological advancements.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live Tv

Indian ArmyArmyElectric vehicleselectric buseselectric bikes

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?