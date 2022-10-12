BYD Atto 3 electric SUV makes debut in India: All you need to Know - Range, Price, Specs & more

BYD has been selling electric vehicles in the Indian market for a long time. Although, the company has recently entered the passenger vehicle business with its E6 all-electric MPV. Now the company has introduced its second product in our market, and it is the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV. Unlike the E6 MPV, it isn’t launched as a commercial vehicle. It will be available to private buyers, instead. Also, the company is intending to sell 15,000 units of this electric car in the Indian market, every year. As of now, bookings for the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV are open, and here’s everything about it to help you make a fix, if you should book one for yourself or not.

The BYD Atto 3 dons an appealing design with a scintillating stance. It gets a thick chrome horizontal strip on the front that features an LED light bar beneath it, which further extends to LED DRLs. The LED headlamps are slim, and so is the case with the tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar to each other. Other design highlights include the stylish dual-tone alloy wheels that measure 18 inches in diameter. Also, BYD has used multiple faux air vents on the exterior to cut down on visual bulk, which indeed is a nice touch.

BYD Atto 3: Dimensions

The BYD Atto 3 is 4,445 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, and 1,615 mm tall. To put things into perspective, it is longer than the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV by 132 mm and 275 mm, respectively. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm and a trunk volume of 440 litres.

BYD Atto 3: Interior

A very distinctive theme with the use of blue, grey and red colours is used for the interior. Moreover, the overall design feels quirky. In fact, the Atto 3 gets a rather funky design for the door pockets. Talking of air vents, gear knob and door handles, they feel over-designed for sure. Also, the instrument cluster comprises a free-mounted screen that looks rather distinctive too.

BYD Atto 3: Features

The list is quite long here. To start with, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen is used here, which can be used in both portrait and landscape manner. In addition, the BYD Atto 3 gets wireless phone charger, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, multi-colour ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, rear collision alert, blindspot monitoring and more.

BYD Atto 3: Powertrain

The Atto 3 is underpinned by the company’s e-platform 3.0, which uses the Blade battery pack for better packaging and performance. The India-spec model gets a 60.48 kWh battery pack that sends juice to a front axle-mounted electric motor, boasting a peak power output of 201 hp and 310 Nm of max torque. As a result, the BYD Atto 3 can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

BYD Atto 3: Range & Charging

The 60.48 kWh battery pack is 80 kW DC fast charging compatible, and it can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes. In addition, a Type 2 AC charger can also be used on the Atto 3, which takes around 10 hours for a full charge. The electric SUV can also serve as a power backup for a load of up to 3.3 kW. As standard, BYD will offer the Atto 3 with a 7 kW AC charger and a 3kW portable charging box.

BYD Atto 3: Warranty

A standard 6 years/1.5 lakh km warranty is being offered on the BYD Atto 3, while an 8 years/1.60 lakh km warranty is applicable for the battery pack. Moreover, the brand is extending promotional benefits in the form of a 3-year 4G data subscription and 6 free services.

BYD Atto 3: Launch & Rivals

Currently, bookings for the BYD Atto 3 are open, and the prices will be announced by next month. The company will start delivering the SUV by January next year. It is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 30 lakh, making it a direct rival to the Hyundai Kona EV, MG ZS EV and likes.