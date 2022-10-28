Indian Hotels Company collaborates with Tata Power to install 224 Electric vehicle charging stations across country

India has been working relentlessly in making people adopt electric vehicles for a ‘cleaner India.’ From adopting electric vehicles in the government's car fleet to installing EV charging stations at every possible location, the government has done it all. Further, to top it up Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently flagged off over 100 electric buses to reduce carbon emissions. Taking a step further, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in collaboration with Tata Power has installed 224 Electric vehicle charging stations at 92 of its properties across the country, including Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and ama Stays & Trails properties.

"The installation of the EV charging points is in line with our focus on Environmental Stewardship, which is one of the key pillars of Paathya. Today, we are seeing a major paradigm shift across the globe as an increasing number of people are gravitating towards alternative or less energy-intensive options of transport. We will continue our endeavour to embrace green sources of energy while making sustainability measures easily accessible for our customers," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resource - Gaurav Pokhariyal said.

With a long-term vision of driving responsible tourism, IHCL has announced its sustainability commitments for the year 2030 under Paathya. A few weeks ago, to enhance EV charging infrastructure, the Delhi government installed 1,000 charging stations for electric vehicles under the single window facility in less than a year.

18,000 such points will be established by the government during the following three years. For the installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public areas of Delhi, including residential areas like apartments and group housing societies, institutional structures like hospitals, and commercial areas like kirana stores, shops, and malls, a single window facility was put in place in November 2021.

The net cost of these EV chargers, after subsidy, is as low as Rs 2,500. The government has completed the installation of 1,000 Electric Vehicles (EV) charging points under the facility in less than a year. This includes 682 charging points installed at 315 locations by BRPL, 150 charging points installed at 70 locations by BYPL, and 168 charging points installed at 50 locations by TPDDL.

(With inputs from PTI)