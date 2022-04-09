Considering the decreasing Covid-19 cases and ease in the travel restrictions, Indian Railways has started moving back to normal functioning. Western Railways has resumed the linen services on 31 trains, providing major relief to passengers. The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the Western Railways.

The tweet said that the linen services on 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express and 12915/16 Ahmedabad - Delhi Ashram Express have been resumed. The Indian Railways recently issued orders to reintroduce the distribution of linen, blankets, and curtains inside trains, which had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Railway Board stated in an order sent to general managers of all railway zones that the supply of these commodities will restart immediately.

Linen service resumed in 12957/58 Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Exp and 12915/16 Ahmedabad - Delhi Ashram Exp. With this, linen services have been provided in 31 WR trains so far. pic.twitter.com/kxmXqYSAvh — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 7, 2022

Indian Railways had suspended the services of providing linen, meals and concessions for the passengers. Recuperating from these restrictions the organisation has resumed most of these services. It is to be noted that the concessions for the passengers are still suspended.

Railway officials announced in May 2020 that passengers won’t be provided with blankets and curtains in AC coaches. Passengers were advised to bring their own blankets for long journeys and the AC temperature stayed confined to 24-25 degree celsius.

Linen services to resume in these trains today

New Delhi – Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express

Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Express

12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express

Linen services to resume soon on these trains

12239/12240 Mumbai Central – Hisar Duronto Express from April 12

12227/12228 Mumbai Central – Indore Duronto Express from April 14

22209/22210 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Duronto Express from April 15

20913/20914 Rajkot – Delhi Express from April 22

22937/22938 Rajkot – Rewa Express from April 25

