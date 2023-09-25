Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, has flagged off India's first Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus in Delhi today. This project is the first ever initiative in India to dispense green hydrogen at 350 bar to operate fuel cell buses. The program to run fuel cell bus has been initiated by IndianOil, as the oil PSU undertook operational trials of 15 Fuel Cell buses powered by Green hydrogen on the identified routes in Delhi, Haryana and U.P. Under this program, first set of 2 fuel cell buses have been launched from India Gate.

Upon the launch of these 2 buses, a cumulative mileage of more than 3 lakh kilometres will be covered across all buses for long term assessment of performance and durability of this new technology. As per a statement, Green Hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has the potential to play a key role in such low-carbon and self-reliant economic pathways.

Fuel Cells Technology

Fuel cell technology is emerging as one of the important spokes in the e-mobility paradigm and Hydrogen can be used as a fuel for Fuel Cells. The electrochemical reaction converts fuel (hydrogen) at anode and oxygen from the air at cathode to water and liberate electrical energy in the form of electrons. Fuel cells are highly efficient as compared to other mobility options.

Fuel cells vehicles have inherent advantages of long range and lower refuelling time as compared to battery vehicles. Hydrogen gas is compressed and stored onboard in cylinders, typically at a pressure of 350 bar.