Joy e-bike launches Wolf+, Nanu+, Del Go electric scooters in India, prices start at Rs 1 lakh

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd., an electric two-wheelers manufacturer under the Joy e-bike brand, has launched two new 'Made-in-India' high-speed scooters, Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+, and Del Go (fleet management scooter). The scooters are priced at Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 1.06 lakh and Rs 1.14 lakh, respectively.

The booking for all three scooters will commence across all the company’s dealerships from February 11, 2022. The three scooters earmark the entry of Joy e-bike into the high-speed electric scooter segment.

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go are designed to promote localisation and the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative. The production of the scooters will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

While Wolf+ comes with a touring design for driving around the city's outskirts, Gen Next Nanu+ is a more aggressive and sharply styled scooter keeping in mind the persona of younger customers.

Wide and the Longer seat is provided in Wolf+ with a height of 740mm and an extended wheelbase of 1345mm, whereas Gen Next Nanu+ offers a seat height of 730mm and wheelbase of 1325mm to zap around in the city traffic quickly.

Dimensions are the same for both the scooters, with a length of 1800mm, a width of 460mm and a height of1100mm. The hardware consists of a dual fork hydraulic suspension setup in front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.

The scooters are perfectly designed for off-roads with a ground clearance of 160mm and a turning radius of 1.6m. Keyless Start/Stop gives the convenience of turning off and on brief stops with a flick of a switch.

The Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ comes with different sensors imparting intelligent features. They also get ‘Joy E- connect app’, a one-tap control for Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. Connect and control the scooter via Bluetooth.

The scooters can be tracked, and the Battery status can also be checked remotely. In addition, Both scooters come with three drive modes, i.e. Eco, Sports and Hyper. It is done to enhance the practicality of the scooters. With the facility of reverse mode, which allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots

GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing are other features present on the scooters. The Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ sense vibrations when left parked and can understand if it’s being tampered with. They also come with a smart remote control that locks the scooter when tampering happens.

Both the scooters come with a regenerative braking system to enhance the range of the vehicle by recharging the battery every time the brake lever is pulled. BLDC motors pack an instant punch to provide the best in category torque, combined with the three-speed controller to enhance the practicality of the scooters.

The battery is at the heart of an electric vehicle. An NMC battery is in place to pull out the required performance. NMCs high energy density and longer life cycles make them a perfect choice for the Indian market. They host a 1500W motor with a torque of 20 Nm and a top speed of 55 kmph.

The scooters are equipped with twin disc brakes are incorporated with an electronic braking system to stop the vehicle at the lowest distance possible. The battery is rated as 60V35Ah for both scooters. It is also a Portable Battery with one charging cycle completed in 4 to 5 hours and a 100km range per charge.

Del Go is a delivery vehicle for fleet management operations from Joy E-bike. Del Go comes with a seat height of 820mm, a wheelbase of 1315mm,1950mm of length and 720mm of width and a height of 1070mm.

Single screen detailed dashboard comprising of all the info about the fleet with customisable alerts, downloadable customised reports for the fleet. It also has fleet health monitoring and Geo-Fence alerts. With a similar 100km range per charge

