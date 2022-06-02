Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 spec comparison: The best mid-electric car to buy in India

It is raining electric cars in India, and we do not need an umbrella this time. After all, electric cars are fun. They offer a lot more performance than their ICE counterparts for roughly the same price. The newest one in the country is the Kia EV6. As of now, only 100 units of the Kia EV6 are reserved for the Indian market. The EV6 takes a head-on rivalry from the newest BMW on the block - BMW i4. It was launched in our country a couple of days back. But how do these electric cars compete against each other in terms of specification? Well, let’s find that out in this Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 spec comparison.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 - Price

The Kia EV6 is available in a single variant but in two configurations - RWD and AWD. The former is priced at Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter is available at a price tag of Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking of the BMW i4, the electric sedan retails for Rs 69.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 - Dimensions

Starting with the Kia EV6, it is a fairly large car with an overall length of 4695 mm, a width of 1,890 mm, and a height of 1,545 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,900 mm. The trunk volume on the Kia EV6 is measured at 480 litres, while the frunk volume stands at 20 litres.

Moving over to the BMW i4, the Bavarian electric sedan is 4,783 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, and 1,448 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,856 mm, while the boot space offers a capacity of 470 litres. Sadly, the i4 misses out on a frunk, even though its motor sits on the rear axle.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 - Motor and performance

The Kia EV6 is available in two configurations - RWD and AWD. In the rear-wheel-drive layout, the Kia EV6 puts out a peak power output of 229 Hp and max torque of 350 Nm. The AWD models boast a power output of 325 Hp and 605 Nm of peak torque, and when floored hard, it launches to show the 100 kmph mark in just 3.5 seconds flat. The BMW i4 is only available in the eDrive 40 guise, and its electric motor is capable of putting out rated power and torque outputs of 335 Hp and 430 Nm, respectively. The BMW i4 in this guise can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.7 seconds.

Kia EV6 vs BMW i4 - Battery, range, and charging time

The EV6 is on sale with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and with two charging options - 50 kW charger and 350 kW charger. The former takes 73 minutes for 10-80% charge, while the latter does it in only 18 minutes. The claimed range for Kia EV is 585 km, whereas the BMW i4 runs 590 km on a single charger. It can be charged via the 205 kW charger to have a range of 160 km in just 10 minutes. The slower 11 kW AC charger takes 8.25 hours for a full charge, while the 50 kW DC charger takes 18 minutes for a 100 km juice up.