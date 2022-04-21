हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kia India

Kia to enter Indian EV market with EV6 launch, bookings to open on May 26

Kia, the South Korean brand will only be bringing limited units of the EV6 and the bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022.

Kia EV6

Kia India has announced its entry into the Indian EV market with the launch of EV6 in the coming months. The EV6 will be the first electric vehicle from the South Korean automaker to launch in India and was first unveiled globally in March 2021. The brand will only be bringing limited units of the car and the bookings of the vehicle will commence on May 26, 2022, followed by its launch soon after.

The vehicle is built on Kia’s new dedicated EV platform E-GMP and is pegged to offer premium mobility solutions to its customers. As per Kia, it's the most hi-tech Kia ever made and is designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible. It combines a class-leading real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and a spacious, high-tech interior. 

The EV6 will be the start of Kia's electric vehicle plans in India, which include introducing six all-electric cars to the country by 2024. Apart from the EV6, Kia will unveil the new e-Niro and a mass-market electric SUV. In contrast, Hyundai will unveil the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric facelift, and its own mass-market electric SUV.

The EV6 will be an exclusive offering from Kia India and only available in limited quantities in 2022 through an import route. This means no changes are expected to the features, design, looks and powertrain of the car as in the US market.

The Kia EV6 will have a dual-screen arrangement on the inside, with one for the digital instruments and the other for the infotainment system. The EV6 comes with linked car technology, a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, an augmented reality heads-up display, and a number of advanced driver aid systems.

The specifications on the Indian version of the powertrain have not been announced officially. But the international version comes with various options. It gets a 58kWh battery pack working with a rear-wheel drive using a single motor producing 170hp. It also gets the option of a dual-motor system working with an all-wheel-drive system producing 235hp.

If that's not enough, it also gets the option of a bigger battery pack of 77.4kWh tuned to produce 229hp with a single motor and a rear-wheel-drive system. With this battery pack, you can also have an all-wheel-drive system with two motors producing 325hp. If you seek thrill, they extend the options further with a performance-oriented 585hp option.

