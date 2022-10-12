Ladakh gets its FIRST-EVER solar-powered EV charging station, 10 Hyundai Kona EVs delivered to authorities

Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited), under the Ministry of Power has established a solar-powered charging station for electric vehicles in Ladakh region. It is the first-of-its-kind in this region and inaugurated by the honourable Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur, in the presence of Sh. Saugat Biswas, IAS, Transport Secretary, UT of Ladakh and senior officials of District Motor Garages (DMG) department. The charging plaza is erected in Leh city. Moreover, a fleet of 10 modified Hyundai Kona EV has been delivered to the Leh administration.

These specially customised Hyundai Kona cars feature built-in battery-warming technology, which will allow the administration to operate these vehicles in temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees. CESL is also supporting the Ladakh administration in fulfilling the mandate of its EV policy which focuses on the need to reduce carbon-emissions, promote clean energy, develop green and sustainable public transport ecosystem. The solar carport is the first step towards the carbon neutrality vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Seeking to capitalise on the abundant sunlight in the region, the EV carport constitutes 100 kW solar PV panels with a 860 kW/hour lithium-ion battery storage system. Solar power during the daylight hours can be stored for about 8 hrs, thus allowing vehicles to charge anytime in the day. The project has been conceptualized by CESL in partnership with the UT Government in support of the ambitious target set by the Prime Minister in his vision for the region. The carport is currently being used to charge the cars provided by CESL to the UT Government, but can be used to charge electric buses as well. Provision for exporting the excess power from the solar carport has been made; the the excess energy can be utilized for the captive needs such as lighting, motors etc.

CESL is also working to provide green transport options to the UT and developing a climate-resilient, carbon-neutral transportation ecosystem to support the adoption of electric vehicles.

Applauding the move, Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL said “Ladakh is an area with a fragile ecosystem that must be preserved to the extent possible. Both CESL and Administration of Ladakh are working to fulfil the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister make the region of Ladakh carbon neutral. Fully green transportation is one such step in the direction to become carbon neutral.”

She further added, “We are positive that this project is a genesis for other upcoming green energy solutions in the hilly terrain. With constant support from the government, we intend to implement renewable, energy efficiency, and electric mobility projects that will go a long way in saving Ladakh’s environment.”