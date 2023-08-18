The Lamborghini Lanzador concept, the Italian marquee's first fully electric car, has been unveiled ahead of the official event. The images of the electric car leaked on social media before its official debut at the Monterey Car Week. It is to be noted that the new concept represents the future of the luxury sports car manufacturer, while the Italian Bull prepares for its transition from the fossil fuel-powered obnoxiously loud V12 engines to quiet electric-powered cars.

The images leaked on social media show that the design of the car draws inspiration from the Lamborghini Urus, while the rear end of the car shows similarities with the Lamborghini Sian. Meanwhile, the silhouette has hints of the 2009 Estoque. The car showcases a coupe-SUV crossover type of body with an imposing stance, while also carrying the aggressive persona of Lamborghini's body design.

Coming to the interiors, the Lamborghini Lanzador seems to be focusing on the tech with a pair of digital displays, one for the driver and the other one for the passenger. The changes in the cabin's configuration are apparent with a changed layout and a completely unique design of the center console. However, the car sticks to its route as it carries forward the iconic starter button design with the red cover.

The space saved by removing the fuel-guzzling engine seems to be optimally used by the auto manufacturer. Each passenger sits in a slender, frame-like bucket seat, and the back pair may fold over their bases, to expand the cargo area. The Lanzandor's trunk appears to have placed a high priority on practicality, as evident by the leaked pictures, which depict an adequate area beneath the hatchback boot and a frunk big enough.

Similar to the Sián, which showcased the style and innovation of the future Revuleto hypercar, only a small number of Lanzandors will be made available for sale. Followed by the future electric cars of the company, quite possibly an electric version of the Lamborghini Urus. The technical specifications of the Lanzador have not been revealed yet.