Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.13 Crore

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today launched the new Audi Q8 e-tron in India with prices starting at Rs 11,370,000 (ex-showroom). Offered in four variants, the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron gets a 114 kW biggest in the segment battery pack with up to 600 km range (WLTP certified). With the launch of these 4 EVs, Audi is now offering 6 luxury electric cars in India, including the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Here's a variant wise pricing of the newly launched Audi Q8 e-tron (all ex-showroom, India):

Audi Q8 50 e-tron: Rs 11,370,000

Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron: Rs 11,820,000



Audi Q8 55 e-tron: Rs 12,610,000

Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron: Rs 13,060,000

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we take another step forward in our journey of electric mobility and we could not be happier to launch these beautiful electric cars. The larger battery packs not only bring in added range but also enhance the value proposition of the models. The refreshed styling complements the engineering enhancements and is sure to wow. The Audi Q8 e-tron is at the heart of our electric mobility strategy and gives us a strong base to build upon as we journey towards electrifying our line-up. With the addition of the new Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron; we now have the widest EV portfolio in the segment.”

Audi Q8 e-tron: Drive and Performance

With electric motors at the front and rear, the Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron produce a combined power of 408 hp and 664 Nm torque. Similarly, the Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron generate a power of 340 hp and 664 Nm torque. The Audi Q8 55 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 5.6 seconds, while the Audi Q8 50 e-tron & Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron take 6.0 seconds.

These cars feature the iconic e-quattro all-wheel drive system with three modes in tandem with Audi Drive Select: auto, dynamic and off-road. Adaptive air suspension is offered with adjustable ride height making the Audi Q8 e-tron suitable for all terrains. Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes allow the driver to alter the Audi Q8 e-tron’s driving dynamics with a single click.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Battery and Charging

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron offer a range (WLTP certified) of up to 582 km and 600 km respectively, owing to their extended 114 kWh (best-in-industry) lithium-ion batteries. The Audi Q8 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron both feature a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery, which enables a range (WLTP certified) of up to 491 km and 505 km respectively.

It gets a charging up to 22kW AC and 170kW DC and the sockets are provided on both sides for parking flexibility and ease of use. The charging takes 26 minutes for topping the battery from 20 to 80%, while charging time from 10% to 80% is 31 minutes. Audi is offering complimentary charging for Audi Q8 e-tron customers till the end of the year at 1000+ charge point operators across India as part of the ‘myAudi connect’ app.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Exterior

The new Audi Q8 e-tron gets a new front and rear design with a distinctive Single Frame mask along with Audi Single Frame projection lights having the new two-dimensional design of the four rings. It also gets Digital Matrix LED headlights with animated lighting projections and is offered in nine exterior color options - Madeira Brown, Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Plasma Blue, Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Manhattan Grey and Siam Beige.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Technology

The new Audi Q8 e-tron gets Park Assist Plus, 3D surround-view cameras with customizable views and pinch and zoom function, Gesture-controlled boot lid, 4-zone climate control, Air ionizer and aromatization, front seat passengers with seat ventilation and a massage feature, panoramic sunroof and Audi Phone Box with wireless charging.

The cabin comes in three color options - Okapi Brown, Pearl Beige and Black. Valcona & Milano leather seat upholstery and the leather & leatherette combination upholstery are also available.

Audi Q8 e-tron: Ownership Experience

Audi is offering complimentary 10-year Road Side Assistance, Battery warranty of 8 years or 160,000 KM whichever occurs first, Complimentary 2+3 years of warranty for a limited period; extendable up to 7 years, Periodic maintenance / comprehensive maintenance packages available up to 7 years.