LML Star electric scooter bookings open ahead of India debut; check details here

LML is returning to the Indian market, and the manufacturer plans on launching 3 EVs, making its return in India. Recently, the auto manufacturer announced the opening of bookings for its LML Star electric scooters in India. However, the details of the electric scooter, like the pricing and power stats of the scooter, have not been revealed yet. Star electric scooter will be the first of the company's new lineup in India.

The new electric scooter is supposed to expand the company's presence in the Indian EV market. LML Star offers, as per the company offers "an effortless commuting experience", with a sporty ride, adjustable seating, an interactive screen, a photosensitive headlamp, and an agile and bulky structure, the company claims.

The company has announced that consumers don't need to pay ant amount to book the electric scooter. Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO LML said, "We are delighted to announce that bookings for our flagship product, LML Star, have begun. People can visit our website and make a scooter reservation without spending even a single penny. We are sure that the LML Star will justify our consumers' already growing affection and expectations for electric vehicles since our products are endowed with unprecedented range, class-leading speed, and advanced technology that a rider can ever think of.

LML will also introduce two new products. The Moonshot is aimed at enthusiasts. LML describes it as a dirt bike with a "one-of-a-kind ride" that can also be used as a city commute, promising the best of both worlds. It has a Hyper mode and can go from zero to 70 kmph in less than a second. While LML has not revealed all of the details about the Moonshot, it has confirmed that the EV will include a portable battery, fly-by-wire technology, and pedal assist.

Then there's the LML Orion, an electric 'hyperbike.' Its goal is to provide light and agile city rides. It includes an IP67-rated battery with all-weather protection, haptic feedback for controls, and an in-bilt GPS.