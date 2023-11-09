Lotus Eletre Launched In India At Rs 2.55 Crore: Gets 600 Km Range: Design, Features, Specs, Price, Range

Lotus Cars, the iconic British manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, is set to make its mark on the Indian automotive landscape as it enters the market for the first time. Amidst the brand’s official introduction to India, Lotus has launched the Eletre, one of the sportiest SUVs on sale across the world. Later in 2024, Lotus will bring The Emira into the market, their latest and final internal combustion sports car. Coming in two choices of engines, customers can choose a 2L Turbocharged 4 cylinder producing 360hp or a 6 cylinder supercharged option putting out 400hp.

Lotus Eletre: Powertrains & Range

Three different versions of the car are available – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

Lotus Eletre: Features

The standard spec includes five drive modes, active air suspension, torque vectoring, matrix LED headlights, active front grille, wireless smartphone charging, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, four-zone automatic climate control and many other features. The ‘intelligent cockpit’ infotainment system, which includes Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and a 1,380-watt, 15-speaker KEF Premium Audio, is operated via a centrally mounted 15.1-inch full High-Definition OLED centre screen. All versions of the Eletre feature five seats as standard, with a four-seat version available as part of the Executive Seat Pack.

Also standard is the deployable LIDAR technology, a world-first in a production car which supports end-to-end autonomous driving (AD) technology. Integrated OTA software update capability ensures the system will be fully ready when individual market regulations allow for more advanced levels of AD.

Lotus Eletre: Colours & Wheels

The Eletre rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, though 20-inch and 23-inch are available. There are five different wheel designs and six colours of brake caliper. At launch there are six exterior colours to choose from – Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow. More will follow later.