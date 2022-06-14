The Vietnam-originated auto brand - VinFast, is making fast progress to have a stronger reach across the globe. The company is expanding its footprint in European and American markets. Recently, the VinFast VF8 electric SUV was also spotted on Indian roads. This electric SUV is designed by the Mahindra-owned Pininfarina design house. Spotted without any camo, the VinFast VF8 managed to showcase its design, while it was being transported through a flatbed in India. As of now, there has been no confirmation from the brand on the reason for VinFast VF8’s touchdown on our shores. However, it is anticipated that the electric SUV could utilise homologation relaxation for a limited-unit debut in the Indian market.

In case the VinFast VF8 launches in our market, it will go on sale as a CBU model. The electric SUV’s global premiere happened in early 2021. Talking of its design, the front-end features a slender-looking two-tier headlamp assembly, sporting the conventional vertically-split layout. The headlamps also get integrated LED DRLs that form a V-shape around the VinFast logo.

Also, the SUV comes with a rather athletic design with wraparound tail lamps that are connected via light bar. Elements like dual-tone alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, and chrome garnishing add to the VF8’s appeal. On the inside, it gets a coloured heads-up display, along with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

Also read - Lambretta G350, X300 scooters revealed: Check prices, features and design HERE

The VF8 Eco is offered with a battery pack that offers a range of 420 km, while a larger battery pack is also available, which boosts the range to 471 km. Furthermore, the SUV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 5.2 seconds. Furthermore, the VF8 plus trim of the electric SUV is also available with two battery pack options, offering driving ranges of 400 km and 447 km.