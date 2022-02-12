Mahindra teases 3 new electric SUVs; possible eXUV300 among other

Mahindra will soon enter the electric SUV market with its new models. The news came in the form of a teaser by Mahindra Automotive, revealing three new electric SUVs to be launched soon in the Indian market.

A few days ago, the company announced that it would launch the eXUV300 in the Indian market by 2023. The announcements have made it clear that Mahindra will be making a big entry into the electric SUV market.

The detailed looks of the SUV have not been revealed in the teaser. However, with the teaser, Mahindra says, "Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra’s team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, Mahindra reveals their Born Electric Vision. Coming soon, July 2022."

Also read: Joy e-bike launches Wolf+, Nanu+, Del Go electric scooters in India, prices start at Rs 1 lakh

As per the reveal, the SUVs are equipped with prominent futuristic lighting on the front and the rear end. The designs of the lightning pattern match the pattern of lighting on the Mahindra XUV, making speculations it can be an electric version of the XUV series.

Mahindra intends to launch a new EV sub-brand with a line of luxury electric SUVs. The new electric SUVs could start at Rs 15 lakhs and reach as high as Rs 40 lakhs.

Live TV

#mute