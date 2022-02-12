हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra

Mahindra teases 3 new electric SUVs; possible eXUV300 among other

Mahindra is planning on entering the electric SUV market with new models, the three new electric models have been revealed by Mahindra in a new teaser.

Mahindra teases 3 new electric SUVs; possible eXUV300 among other
Image for representation

Mahindra will soon enter the electric SUV market with its new models. The news came in the form of a teaser by Mahindra Automotive, revealing three new electric SUVs to be launched soon in the Indian market. 

A few days ago, the company announced that it would launch the eXUV300 in the Indian market by 2023. The announcements have made it clear that Mahindra will be making a big entry into the electric SUV market.

The detailed looks of the SUV have not been revealed in the teaser. However, with the teaser, Mahindra says, "Welcome to a reimagined world of Born Electric vehicles. Electrifying presence and Exhilarating performance brought to you by Mahindra’s team of global designers, engineers and experts. Starting today, Mahindra reveals their Born Electric Vision. Coming soon, July 2022."

Also read: Joy e-bike launches Wolf+, Nanu+, Del Go electric scooters in India, prices start at Rs 1 lakh

As per the reveal, the SUVs are equipped with prominent futuristic lighting on the front and the rear end. The designs of the lightning pattern match the pattern of lighting on the Mahindra XUV, making speculations it can be an electric version of the XUV series.

Mahindra intends to launch a new EV sub-brand with a line of luxury electric SUVs. The new electric SUVs could start at Rs 15 lakhs and reach as high as Rs 40 lakhs.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MahindraElectric SUVeXUV300Electric cars
Next
Story

Maruti Suzuki on track to become India's biggest car exporter

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally