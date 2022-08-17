Mahindra has kept us busy with a multitude of launches, and the company will continue to do so as a lot more new products are yet to come from the brand. The next on the list is the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV that will go on sale in the Indian market next month. To be precise, the electric SUV will launch in our market on September 6. It was showcased to the masses for the first time in the year 2020 at the Auto Expo. Quintessentially, the electrified version of the Mahindra XUV300 without the chop-job to sit in the sub-4m band is the new Mahindra XUV400, but with an electric powertrain. Read on for more details about this upcoming Tata Nexon rival.

The most important change on the XUV400 in comparison to the XUV300 will be its high-voltage electric powertrain, which is likely to utilise a single motor fitted under the bonnet. The battery will be placed under the floor, quite like the Tata Nexon. Hence, the company will offer the XUV400 with a usable real-life range. Expect the driving range to be in the range of 350-400 km on a single charge.

Based on the SsangYong Tivoli, the XUV300 was chopped-off from the rear to fit under the 4-metre length mark. However, this won’t be the case with the XUV400. After all, there’s no such relaxation on electric cars yet. Hence, the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will have a proportionate outline, along with a better-looking rear end. The nose will be redesigned too, keeping in mind the EV aspects of the vehicle.

As mentioned earlier, the XUV400 will be a longer car than the XUV300. Therefore, a practical boot will be seen on the electrified version of the XUV300. The latter, however, comes with puny 257-litre boot space.