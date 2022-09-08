Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV debuts with 456 km EV range, launch in January 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s homegrown SUV manufacturer has taken the wraps off the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day 2022, company's first electric SUV. The new Mahindra XUV400 features the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive personality than other Mahindra SUVs and will be launched in January 2023 in phase wise manner. As per Mahindra, the Test drives will begin from December 2022 across 16 cities in phase 1 and deliveries to begin by end of January 2023. The Indian automaker will offer charger options with the SUV and will setup fast charging network across India.

While Mahindra has unveiled the SUV in two colour options - Arctic Blue and Napoli Black. However, it will be available in five colours: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish.

Mahindra XUV400: Design

The Mahindra XUV400 is the same Mahindra eXUV300 showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is 4200 mm long, with a wheelbase of 2600 mm, and 1821 mm (widest e-SUV) stacking it against mid-size SUVs. It also gets boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). The XUV400 comes with a signature trim accent in satin copper finish, high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

Mahindra XUV400: Performance

The Mahindra XUV400 is the first Indian made electric SUV with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

Mahindra XUV400: Range

A fully charged Mahindra XUV400 delivers an electric range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). It comes with a 39.4kW battery pack that uses Li-ion cells, and takes 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with a 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

Mahindra XUV400: Launch

The Mahindra XUV400 will be launched in January 2023, with deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.