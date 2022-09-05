Mahindra showcased a host of electric concepts on Independence this year, and now, the India UV giant is ready to launch its new electric SUV called Mahindra XUV400. Yes, it will be based on the Mahindra XUV300. Well, the brand has released a new teaser of its upcoming electric SUV, and for sure, it portrays new and crisp details about the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, which will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and more. The Mahindra XUV400 is slated to shed veils on September 8, followed by its launch soon after the unveiling.

For obvious reasons, the Mahindra XUV400 will look a lot like the XUV300, but it will have smaller LED DRLs as they won’t extend all the way down to the fog lamp housings. Moreover, the front radiator grille won’t be a functional unit on the XUV400. Furthermore, it will be longer than the XUV300 with a longer rear overhang, which will perhaps aid the electric SUV with better trunk volume.

Mahindra XUV400 - Interior

On the inside, the XUV400 is likely to have a different theme for the interior, in comparison to the XUV300’s white shade. Also, it may come with increased features to offer some exclusivity to the buyers over the fossil-powered XUV300. While the increased trunk volume will be a significant change and a practical one as well. Expect the SUV to come with the ADAS package for an increased safety quotient.

Mahindra XUV400 - Specs

The most important aspect of the Mahindra XUV400 will be its driving range, which is reported to be in a ballpark figure of around 350-400 km on a full charge. The power output from the electric motor mounted under the bonnet will churn out roughly 150 PS of peak power. The high-voltage setup on the XUV400 could also support a 50 kW charger as well.