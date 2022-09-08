Mahindra is unveiling the Mahindra XUV400, the first of its electric SUV with the new design language. The XUV400 will open new doors for the company to bring more modern electric SUVs to India. At the time of its announcement, the Indian automaker presented its intentions of launching multiple SUVs under this new brand name. Moreover, at the same time, they hinted that these electric SUVs would be loaded with modern features and modern designs. Based on the teaser, the automaker seems to follow through on its words. Here is the video link to watch the LIVE unveiling event of the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV.

The Indian automaker has revealed the slight details of the Mahindra XUV400 electric in its teaser. The small video gives a glimpse of its closed front grille, LED DRLs with twin-whiskers, and new alloy wheels. Similarly, the car gets a larger rear overhang. Moreover, the rear end seems to have a completely new design with the new design language of the company.

Mahindra XUV400 is expected to be loaded with features to complement its modernity. Expect the ADAS safety technology and the brand-new AdrenoX connected car technology to be included in Mahindra's first-ever electric SUV. The boot space will be useful due to the increased length.

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV India REVEAL today: All you need to know - Check design, price, range

A high-voltage setup and a 150 PS electric motor are expected to be launched with the Mahindra XUV400. A 50 kW charger will probably be able to charge the vehicle, and the battery pack will supposedly have a driving range of 350–400 km.

The launch date of the Mahindra XUV400 is not known yet. According to rumors, the company may reveal the pricing tomorrow. It may begin at roughly Rs 14 lakh and end at Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. In India, the electric SUV will be majorly competing against Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV.