Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations at hotel properties across India

Charge Zone, an EV charging network company partners with Marriott International to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across all its properties in India. The company took its first step by installing a Fast DC 60kW/120kW Charging Station with Dual Charging Guns at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, and aims to complete the installation of 100+ EV chargers in a phased manner by December 2022.

This initiative is also a part of Marriott’s commitment to sustainable operations and to creating an EV Charging infrastructure around the globe. These charging stations will be open to the public as well as to users of Marriott’s EV fleet.

The Rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol provides 80 per cent charge in 45-60 minutes and a full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV’s battery size. These chargers also come with an additional facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

“By partnering with Charge Zone, Marriott International is moving closer towards its goal of creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, in its hotels around the globe, that can be accessible by its patrons and the general public alike,” said Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, Marriott South Asia.

“This initiative can only help when we build a holistic ecosystem of both electric vehicles as well as charging infrastructure. Our long-term partnership with Marriott underscores our commitment to building a network of convenient and accessible charging in large metro locations as well as Tier-1 cities and is a strong indicator of the rapid adoption of EVs across the country,” said Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, Charge Zone.

Charge Zone recently completed the electrification of over 1000 kms of National Highways in India, by installing a network of 20 unmanned, app-driven, Superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway.

