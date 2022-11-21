Matter unveils country's first electric motorcycle with a manual gearbox: Here's all about it

Matter has today unveiled India’s first geared electric motorbike. While electric mobility is taking the route less preferred - automatic transmissions, Matter has opted for a different path altogether. The electric mobility startup has showcased a new electric motorcycle for the Indian market that comes with a 4-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle will be manufactured from the company’s facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India. The brand has not confirmed the name of the motorcycle, but it has affirmed to announce it soon. Moreover, the prices of the motorcycle will be revealed at the time of launch, which is likely to happen by early next year.

Founder and Group CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, said – “This is a huge milestone in the journey with Arun, Prasad, Saran, and the 300 innovators at Matter. With many firsts, I am proud to say that this motorbike will be leading us into the future that we all have dreamt about. Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes.”

The motorbike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, 5kWh Power Pack, the Matter Energy 1.0. The Power Pack has been developed in-house with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind and is an integrated unit that houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and other protection systems.

The pack has the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) that uses revolutionary active liquid cooling technology making it India's first liquid-cooled electric two-wheeler battery pack. The motor here belts out 10.5 kW of peak output.

The motorbike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The vehicle is equipped with a standard onboard 1kW Intelligent Charger, matterCharge 1.0, which offers the flexibility and convenience of charging the vehicle at any 5A, 3-pin plug point. The onboard charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and has overcharge protection as well.

For visual appeal, it gets a bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, a translucent shroud, and an exposed spinner attached to the motor, are mesmerizing details that embody a progressive design language for Matter’s motorbike. The vehicle also packs convenient utility elements such as a 5-litre storage space with built-in lights and a smart mobile charging port.

The motorbike is designed to be always connected to the rider. The touch-enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC) features 4G connectivity and Android software. Also, the connected mobile application enables seamless integration to vehicle controls such as remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and provides the rider with personalized ride statistics, charging status, push navigation and a lot more. A proximity-based key fob and passive keyless entry system allow the rider to lock/unlock the vehicle by just approaching the vehicle -a truly keyless experience.

Matter has designed and developed the motorbike to perform effortlessly in a wide range of climatic conditions that India has to offer, with an operating ambient temperature of -10 degrees to 55 degrees (C). The bike does not compromise on safety in any manner and the front and rear disc brakes with ABS coupled with large tyres aids in hard and safe braking,delivering great traction and road grip. The patented Dual-cradle frame brings together all these components into a unique package while enhancing vehicle stability, riding dynamics, and cornering performance.