Force Urbania van production commences in India, launch next month: WATCH

Force Motors is known for selling some of the most capable products in the Indian market. Think of a purposeful offroader, the Gurkha comes to mind. Talk of a capable people-hauling van, there’s Force Tempo Traveller, doing duties for ages. Moreover, the company also sells a people-moving SUV/MPV for rural markets - Trax Cruiser. Now, the Pune-based automotive major has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The Force Urbania was showcased to the masses for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo as a modern-day van. Calling it next-gen Traveller, wouldn’t be wrong either.

Serial production of the vehicle has now commenced at the new manufacturing facilities created for this platform. The first lot of vehicles will be shipped to dealerships in the coming fortnight, Force Motors said in a release.

The Urbania is the first vehicle in this category in the country, offering crash and rollover compliance with airbags for driver and co-driver, the company said.

The vehicle will be powered by Mercedes-derived 115 hp, BS-VI-compliant and common rail diesel engine.

In addition, Urbania comes with large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with electronic stability control technology, an anti-lock braking system, and electronic brakeforce distribution, among others, it stated.

The company said it plans to take the product to global markets like the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America.

The creation and development of this ground-up modular monocoque van and the setting up of new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities has been done with a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, Force Motors said.

The Urbania platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside ensuring the least NVH in the passenger compartment, it added.