Volkswagen Virtus to launch in India today: Watch it live here [Video]

Volkswagen is launching the Virtus in our market today (June 9). The sedan has already shed the veils, and the major excitement for today remains for the price announcement. For the same, you can join the launch via the video embedded below. Based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, the Virtus is a mechanical twin to the Skoda Slavia, and it will be the second product from the brand under the India 2.0 project. With the Virtus, the company is trying to rekindle the C-segment sedan space. Thus, the Virtus will fight with the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and more.

Styling-wise, it looks like a neatly-designed vehicle with straight and sharp lines for the most part. The front-end features chiselled headlamps with LED treatment and L-shaped DRLs. The rear-end too gets LED tail lamps with a smoked effect. The wheels look a size smaller at 16 inches. However, the overall stance of the vehicle is pronounced and alluring. Volkswagen will sell the Virtus in a total of two trim options and 6 colour schemes.

The brand has revealed the interior of the Virtus, and it does look neat to a large extent. Moreover, the Virtus comes loaded to the gills. It features a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, 8-speaker sound system and more.

Powertrain options include a 1.0L TSI motor belting out 115 hp and175 Nm and a more powerful 1.5L TSI power plant with a rated output of 150 hp and 250 Nm. The Virtus will be available with three gearbox options - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.